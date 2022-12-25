Comparing Vicinity Motor (NASDAQ:VEV) and Stellantis (OTCMKTS:PUGOY)

Stellantis (OTCMKTS:PUGOY – Get Rating) and Vicinity Motor (NASDAQ:VEV – Get Rating) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Stellantis shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.1% of Vicinity Motor shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Stellantis and Vicinity Motor, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stellantis 0 0 0 0 N/A Vicinity Motor 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Stellantis and Vicinity Motor’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stellantis $83.25 billion 0.30 $3.59 billion $3.81 7.16 Vicinity Motor $41.71 million 1.00 -$7.32 million ($0.51) -1.86

Stellantis has higher revenue and earnings than Vicinity Motor. Vicinity Motor is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Stellantis, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Stellantis and Vicinity Motor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stellantis N/A N/A N/A Vicinity Motor -100.71% -49.26% -30.09%

Volatility & Risk

Stellantis has a beta of 1.37, suggesting that its stock price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vicinity Motor has a beta of 0.5, suggesting that its stock price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Stellantis beats Vicinity Motor on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Stellantis

Stellantis N.V. operates as an automaker and mobility provider worldwide. It offers various luxury, premium, and mainstream passenger vehicles; and pickup trucks, sport utility vehicles, and light commercial vehicles, as well as mobility, financial, and parts and service brands. The company offers its products under the Abarth, Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat, Jeep, Maserati, Opel, Ram, Free2Move, Alfa Romeo, CitroÃ«n, DS Automobiles, Fiat Professional, Lancia, Mopar, Peugeot, Vauxhall, and Leasys brands. Stellantis N.V. was founded in 1896 and is based in Lijnden, the Netherlands.

About Vicinity Motor

Vicinity Motor Corp. designs, builds, and distributes a suite of transit buses for public and commercial use under the Vicinity brand in the United States and Canada. It offers electric, CNG, and clean diesel buses, as well as electric trucks and spare parts. The company was formerly known as Grande West Transportation Group Inc. and changed its name to Vicinity Motor Corp. in March 2021. Vicinity Motor Corp. founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Aldergrove, Canada.

