Compound (COMP) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $9.50 Million

Compound (COMP) traded down 3.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 25th. During the last week, Compound has traded down 5.3% against the US dollar. One Compound token can now be bought for about $31.86 or 0.00189229 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Compound has a total market capitalization of $231.50 million and $9.50 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Decred (DCR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.35 or 0.00114921 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005897 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.68 or 0.00045635 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.94 or 0.00053126 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000008 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0557 or 0.00000331 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000671 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000164 BTC.

About Compound

Compound (CRYPTO:COMP) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It launched on September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,267,152 tokens. Compound’s official website is compound.finance/governance/comp. The official message board for Compound is medium.com/compound-finance. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Compound

