ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd cut its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 47.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 151,528 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 135,917 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $15,507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 45.2% during the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 27,980 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,864,000 after acquiring an additional 8,707 shares during the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 0.6% during the third quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 24,547 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,512,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 3.2% during the third quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 204,788 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $20,958,000 after acquiring an additional 6,381 shares during the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips during the third quarter worth about $1,166,000. Finally, WMG Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips during the third quarter worth about $208,000. 81.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $149.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Erste Group Bank raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.71.

ConocoPhillips Stock Up 4.3 %

ConocoPhillips stock opened at $117.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $70.46 and a twelve month high of $138.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.24.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy producer reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $21.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.05 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 35.02% and a net margin of 22.90%. As a group, equities analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 14.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.70%.

Insider Activity at ConocoPhillips

In related news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total value of $1,477,155.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other ConocoPhillips news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 4,860 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.58, for a total transaction of $547,138.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 661,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,431,366.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total value of $1,477,155.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

Featured Stories

