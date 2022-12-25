Cormark Increases IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG) Price Target to C$3.75

IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG – Get Rating) (NYSE:IAG) had its target price boosted by Cormark from C$2.50 to C$3.75 in a report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on IMG. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of IAMGOLD from C$2.50 to C$3.10 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of IAMGOLD from a sell rating to a hold rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$1.50 to C$3.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of IAMGOLD from a sell rating to a hold rating and raised their price target for the company from C$2.50 to C$3.25 in a research note on Wednesday. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of IAMGOLD from C$3.25 to C$4.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of IAMGOLD from C$2.25 to C$2.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$3.18.

IAMGOLD Price Performance

Shares of IMG opened at C$3.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.61 billion and a PE ratio of -4.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$2.43 and its 200-day moving average is C$2.06. IAMGOLD has a fifty-two week low of C$1.27 and a fifty-two week high of C$4.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.74, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

IAMGOLD Company Profile

IAMGOLD ( TSE:IMG Get Rating ) (NYSE:IAG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The mining company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$447.95 million for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that IAMGOLD will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North America, South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso and Boto gold project located in Senegal, West Africa; and Westwood mine, covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec and the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 586 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada.

