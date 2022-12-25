Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF) PT Lowered to C$4.50

Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by TD Securities from C$5.00 to C$4.50 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on CJREF. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$4.50 to C$2.50 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$3.40 to C$3.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$2.75 to C$2.60 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Corus Entertainment from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Sunday, September 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$4.00 to C$3.50 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Corus Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.16.

Corus Entertainment Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CJREF opened at $1.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $293.71 million, a P/E ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.27. Corus Entertainment has a 52-week low of $1.41 and a 52-week high of $4.43.

Corus Entertainment Cuts Dividend

About Corus Entertainment

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a $0.0436 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a yield of 10.91%. Corus Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -18.95%.

(Get Rating)

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates in two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 33 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.

Further Reading

