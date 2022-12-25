Courage Miller Partners LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Courage Miller Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 124,691 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises 2.3% of Courage Miller Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Courage Miller Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 223,647 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,160,000 after acquiring an additional 3,473 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 72.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 85,540 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,121,000 after buying an additional 35,873 shares during the last quarter. Echo45 Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Echo45 Advisors LLC now owns 132,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,817,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 166,856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,089,000 after buying an additional 19,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 298,233 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,883,000 after buying an additional 10,484 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of VWO stock opened at $38.75 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $34.88 and a 1 year high of $51.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.71.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.