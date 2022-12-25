Courage Miller Partners LLC Has $8.87 Million Stock Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Courage Miller Partners LLC trimmed its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 133,544 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,141 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for 4.5% of Courage Miller Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Courage Miller Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $8,871,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1,700.0% in the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 812.5% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 321.0% during the 3rd quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHD opened at $75.59 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $75.15 and its 200 day moving average is $73.30. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $65.96 and a 1 year high of $82.47.

