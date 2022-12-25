Courage Miller Partners LLC Purchases 350 Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

Courage Miller Partners LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 26,983 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 350 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Courage Miller Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Courage Miller Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF were worth $1,628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MDYG. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Horizons Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 140.3% in the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000.
SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA:MDYG opened at $65.72 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.47. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a 1-year low of $58.97 and a 1-year high of $82.32.
About SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF
SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.
