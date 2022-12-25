Courage Miller Partners LLC Purchases 350 Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

Courage Miller Partners LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 26,983 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 350 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Courage Miller Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Courage Miller Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF were worth $1,628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MDYG. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Horizons Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 140.3% in the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000.

Get SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:MDYG opened at $65.72 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.47. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a 1-year low of $58.97 and a 1-year high of $82.32.

About SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.