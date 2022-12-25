Courage Miller Partners LLC Purchases 461 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Courage Miller Partners LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,439 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the period. Courage Miller Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SLYV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $80,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $88,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SLYV opened at $74.18 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $76.19 and a 200-day moving average of $74.96. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 52-week low of $66.84 and a 52-week high of $87.78.

About SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

