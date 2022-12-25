Courage Miller Partners LLC Sells 478 Shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG)

Courage Miller Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,265 shares of the company’s stock after selling 478 shares during the quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF were worth $544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ILCG. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000.

iShares Morningstar Growth ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:ILCG opened at $48.76 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.38 and its 200-day moving average is $52.00. iShares Morningstar Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $45.97 and a 52 week high of $73.03.

