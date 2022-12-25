Covenant Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $75.75 Million (COVN)

Covenant (COVN) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 25th. Covenant has a total market cap of $75.75 million and approximately $83,724.45 worth of Covenant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Covenant has traded down 43.5% against the dollar. One Covenant token can currently be bought for $1.06 or 0.00006292 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Covenant alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002606 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000273 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000339 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $864.03 or 0.05137777 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.60 or 0.00497105 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,953.94 or 0.29457601 BTC.

About Covenant

Covenant launched on November 21st, 2021. Covenant’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 71,567,751 tokens. Covenant’s official Twitter account is @covenantchild_o and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Covenant is covenantchild.io. The official message board for Covenant is medium.com/@covenantchild.

Buying and Selling Covenant

According to CryptoCompare, “Covenant Child is a strategic RPG genre. It has a structure of developing characters and equipment by collecting materials through battles and farming and upgrading towns with the obtained materials.Covenant token is an ERC-20 governance token for the decentralized ecosystem of Covenant Child.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Covenant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Covenant should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Covenant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Covenant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Covenant and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.