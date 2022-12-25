CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Shares of CPSH opened at $2.75 on Thursday. CPS Technologies has a 1-year low of $2.47 and a 1-year high of $5.85. The stock has a market cap of $39.71 million, a PE ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 1.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.23.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in CPS Technologies by 32.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,001 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 5,420 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in CPS Technologies by 26.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 33,583 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 7,031 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in CPS Technologies in the second quarter valued at $33,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in CPS Technologies by 125.4% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 35,952 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in CPS Technologies in the second quarter valued at $67,000. 9.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CPS Technologies Corporation produces and sells advanced material solutions to the transportation, automotive, energy, computing/internet, telecommunication, aerospace, defense, and oil and gas markets. It primarily offers metal matrix composites that are a combination of metal and ceramic, such as baseplates for various applications, including motor controllers used in electric trains, subway cars, wind turbines, and hybrid and electric vehicles; hermetic packages for use in radar, satellite, and avionics applications; baseplates and housings used in modules built with wide band gap semiconductors; and lids and heatspreaders used with integrated circuits for use in internet switches and routers.

