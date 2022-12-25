CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Posted by on Dec 25th, 2022

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSHGet Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

CPS Technologies Price Performance

Shares of CPSH opened at $2.75 on Thursday. CPS Technologies has a 1-year low of $2.47 and a 1-year high of $5.85. The stock has a market cap of $39.71 million, a PE ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 1.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.23.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in CPS Technologies by 32.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,001 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 5,420 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in CPS Technologies by 26.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 33,583 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 7,031 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in CPS Technologies in the second quarter valued at $33,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in CPS Technologies by 125.4% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 35,952 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in CPS Technologies in the second quarter valued at $67,000. 9.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CPS Technologies

(Get Rating)

CPS Technologies Corporation produces and sells advanced material solutions to the transportation, automotive, energy, computing/internet, telecommunication, aerospace, defense, and oil and gas markets. It primarily offers metal matrix composites that are a combination of metal and ceramic, such as baseplates for various applications, including motor controllers used in electric trains, subway cars, wind turbines, and hybrid and electric vehicles; hermetic packages for use in radar, satellite, and avionics applications; baseplates and housings used in modules built with wide band gap semiconductors; and lids and heatspreaders used with integrated circuits for use in internet switches and routers.

Further Reading

