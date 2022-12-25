Credit Suisse Group Raises AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) Price Target to $174.00

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Credit Suisse Group from $143.00 to $174.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on AGCO. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of AGCO to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of AGCO from $119.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on AGCO from $137.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on AGCO from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on AGCO from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $149.73.

AGCO Trading Up 0.2 %

AGCO stock opened at $134.17 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $10.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $125.74 and a 200-day moving average of $112.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.66. AGCO has a one year low of $88.55 and a one year high of $150.28.

AGCO Announces Dividend

AGCO ( NYSE:AGCO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.06. AGCO had a return on equity of 23.61% and a net margin of 7.13%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.41 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that AGCO will post 11.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.47%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director George E. Minnich sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.70, for a total value of $185,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,551,569.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of AGCO

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AGCO. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in AGCO by 527.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Ossiam acquired a new stake in AGCO during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Covington Capital Management grew its stake in AGCO by 227.8% during the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in AGCO during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in AGCO by 40.6% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 571 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.48% of the company’s stock.

AGCO Company Profile

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

Featured Stories

