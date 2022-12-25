Creditcoin (CTC) Price Tops $0.51

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 6.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 25th. One Creditcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.51 or 0.00003026 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Creditcoin has traded 14.1% higher against the dollar. Creditcoin has a market capitalization of $105.85 million and $14.42 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005919 BTC.
- IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001021 BTC.
- The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000636 BTC.
- Electroneum (ETN) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000013 BTC.
- Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00011186 BTC.
- Verasity (VRA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000015 BTC.
- SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000136 BTC.
About Creditcoin
Creditcoin (CTC) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 4th, 2019. Creditcoin’s total supply is 599,999,997 coins and its circulating supply is 207,254,279 coins. The official message board for Creditcoin is medium.com/creditcoin-foundation. The official website for Creditcoin is creditcoin.org. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @creditcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Creditcoin is https://reddit.com/r/creditcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Creditcoin
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Creditcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Creditcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
