Critical Comparison: Pervasip (OTCMKTS:PVSP) versus BCE (NYSE:BCE)

BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) and Pervasip (OTCMKTS:PVSP – Get Rating) are both utilities companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for BCE and Pervasip, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BCE 0 3 3 0 2.50 Pervasip 0 0 0 0 N/A

BCE presently has a consensus price target of $64.08, suggesting a potential upside of 45.10%. Given BCE’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe BCE is more favorable than Pervasip.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Valuation and Earnings

42.9% of BCE shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of BCE shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 9.2% of Pervasip shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares BCE and Pervasip’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BCE $18.71 billion 2.15 $2.27 billion $2.43 18.17 Pervasip N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

BCE has higher revenue and earnings than Pervasip.

Profitability

This table compares BCE and Pervasip’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BCE 12.14% 16.10% 4.63% Pervasip N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

BCE has a beta of 0.56, meaning that its stock price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pervasip has a beta of 0.76, meaning that its stock price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

BCE beats Pervasip on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BCE

BCE Inc., a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products. The Bell Wireline segment offers data, including internet access and Internet protocol television (IPTV), local telephone, and long distance services, as well as other communication services and products; and satellite TV service and connectivity servuces. This segment also buys and sells local telephone, long distance, data, and other services from or to resellers and other carriers. The Bell Media segment provides conventional TV, specialty TV, pay TV, streaming services, digital media services, radio broadcasting services, and out-of-home advertising services. BCE Inc. was founded in 1880 and is headquartered in Verdun, Canada.

About Pervasip

Pervasip Corporation focuses on developing cloud-based applications to monitor and control greenhouse facilities. It intends to develop and deliver products and technologies to agricultural markets; develop scientific methods for the analysis of cannabinoids in flowers, concentrates, and edibles; and assist medical marijuana specialty production facilities to regulate, calculate proper dosage, and understand the importance of consistency in product. The company was formerly known as eLEC Communications Corp. and changed its name to Pervasip Corp. in December 2007. Pervasip Corp. was founded in 1964 and is based in White Plains, New York.

