Critical Comparison: Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) & CompuMed (OTCMKTS:CMPD)

CompuMed (OTCMKTS:CMPD – Get Rating) and Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for CompuMed and Upwork, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CompuMed 0 0 0 0 N/A Upwork 0 3 7 0 2.70

Upwork has a consensus target price of $23.27, indicating a potential upside of 123.13%. Given Upwork’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Upwork is more favorable than CompuMed.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CompuMed $6.32 million 0.56 $1.07 million $0.32 9.38 Upwork $502.80 million 2.72 -$56.24 million ($0.74) -14.09

This table compares CompuMed and Upwork’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

CompuMed has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Upwork. Upwork is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CompuMed, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares CompuMed and Upwork’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CompuMed 12.07% 21.49% 14.24% Upwork -16.16% -38.46% -8.81%

Risk & Volatility

CompuMed has a beta of 1.17, indicating that its share price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Upwork has a beta of 1.43, indicating that its share price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

74.1% of Upwork shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.0% of CompuMed shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 8.9% of Upwork shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

CompuMed beats Upwork on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CompuMed

(Get Rating)

CompuMed, Inc., an enterprise telemedicine solutions company, provides clinical care services for patients and medical facilities. It offers telecardiology and teleradiology services that provide real-time access to U.S. Board-Certified specialists through cloud-based technology and integrated medical devices to medical facilities worldwide. The company also provides enterprise telemedicine solutions; a suite of telecardiology services and diagnostic exam interpretations for pediatric and adult patients, including electrocardiogram (ECG) devices, echocardiogram, ECG, vascular, holter, nuclear, and video consults; and reading, transcription, reporting, storage, and video consultations in the areas of Vscan, X-ray, ultrasound, mammography, computed tomography, magnetic resonance imaging, and radiologist video consults. It also offers OsteoGram software that works in combination with standard or digital X-ray equipment to support osteoporosis screening, diagnosis, and therapy monitoring. In addition, the company provides mobile ECG and ultrasound solutions that provide patients with immediate access to its board-certified specialists; and medical devices. It serves organ procurement organizations, rural healthcare, and correctional healthcare industries. CompuMed, Inc. was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

About Upwork

(Get Rating)

Upwork Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates a work marketplace that connects businesses with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's work marketplace provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including sales and marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, design and creative, web, mobile, and software development. Its work marketplace also enables clients to streamline workflows, such as talent sourcing, outreach, and contracting. The company's work marketplace offers access to various functionalities for remote engagements with talent, including communication and collaboration, ability to receive talent invoices through their work marketplace, and payment protection. Its marketplace offerings include Upwork Basic, Upwork Plus, Upwork Enterprise, and Upwork Payroll, as well as managed and internet escrow agency services. The company was formerly known as Elance-oDesk, Inc. and changed its name to Upwork Inc. in May 2015. Upwork Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

