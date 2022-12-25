Critical Contrast: FaZe (NASDAQ:FAZE) and Super Group (NYSE:SGHC)

FaZe (NASDAQ:FAZE – Get Rating) and Super Group (NYSE:SGHC – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and risk.

Profitability

This table compares FaZe and Super Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get FaZe alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FaZe N/A -1,356.89% -80.12% Super Group 18.90% 103.64% 45.77%

Volatility & Risk

FaZe has a beta of -0.21, indicating that its stock price is 121% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Super Group has a beta of 1.08, indicating that its stock price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FaZe 0 0 0 0 N/A Super Group 0 2 3 0 2.60

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for FaZe and Super Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Super Group has a consensus price target of $11.00, suggesting a potential upside of 271.62%. Given Super Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Super Group is more favorable than FaZe.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

75.0% of FaZe shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.9% of Super Group shares are held by institutional investors. 40.0% of FaZe shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 10.4% of Super Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares FaZe and Super Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FaZe N/A N/A -$6.87 million N/A N/A Super Group $1.56 billion 0.92 $279.07 million N/A N/A

Super Group has higher revenue and earnings than FaZe.

Summary

Super Group beats FaZe on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FaZe

(Get Rating)

FaZe Holdings Inc. operates lifestyle and media platform in gaming and youth culture. The company produces content, designs merchandise and consumer products, and creates advertising and sponsorship programs for brands reaching approximately 500 million fans across social platforms. It delivers various entertainment spanning video blogs, lifestyle and branded content, gaming highlights, and live streams of competitive gaming tournaments. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in New York, New York.

About Super Group

(Get Rating)

Super Group (SGHC) Limited operates as an online sports betting and gaming operator. It offers Betway, an online sports betting brand; and Spin, a multi-brand online casino offering. The company is based in Saint Peter Port, Guernsey.

Receive News & Ratings for FaZe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FaZe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.