Critical Contrast: Intelligent Bio Solutions (INBS) & Its Competitors

Intelligent Bio Solutions (NASDAQ:INBS – Get Rating) is one of 224 publicly-traded companies in the “Surgical & medical instruments” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Intelligent Bio Solutions to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Intelligent Bio Solutions and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Intelligent Bio Solutions alerts:

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Intelligent Bio Solutions $440,000.00 -$8.31 million -0.51 Intelligent Bio Solutions Competitors $1.07 billion $77.60 million 10.10

Intelligent Bio Solutions’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Intelligent Bio Solutions. Intelligent Bio Solutions is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Analyst Ratings

2.3% of Intelligent Bio Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.8% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Intelligent Bio Solutions shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.8% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current recommendations for Intelligent Bio Solutions and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Intelligent Bio Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A Intelligent Bio Solutions Competitors 848 3357 7553 170 2.59

As a group, “Surgical & medical instruments” companies have a potential upside of 25.75%. Given Intelligent Bio Solutions’ peers higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Intelligent Bio Solutions has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Volatility and Risk

Intelligent Bio Solutions has a beta of 1.23, indicating that its stock price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Intelligent Bio Solutions’ peers have a beta of 1.38, indicating that their average stock price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Intelligent Bio Solutions and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intelligent Bio Solutions -1,078.91% -106.09% -62.08% Intelligent Bio Solutions Competitors -1,362.03% -143.43% -26.44%

Summary

Intelligent Bio Solutions peers beat Intelligent Bio Solutions on 7 of the 9 factors compared.

About Intelligent Bio Solutions

(Get Rating)

Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc., a life sciences company, developing non-invasive, real-time monitoring and diagnostic tests for patients and their primary health practitioners. It offers Saliva Glucose Biosensor, an organic thin-film transistor for diabetes management that measures glucose in saliva. The company also focuses on developing SARS-CoV-2 Biosensor, a biosensor test can be used as a complement to the (RNA) virus detection test; and a biosensor platform comprising of biochemistry, immunology, tumor markers, hormones, and nucleic acid diagnostic modalities. The company was formerly known as GBS Inc. and changed its name to Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc. in October 2022. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in New York, New York. Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc. is a subsidiary of Life Science Biosensor Diagnostics Pty Ltd.

Receive News & Ratings for Intelligent Bio Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intelligent Bio Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.