CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Stock Position Decreased by Northstar Asset Management LLC

Northstar Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,152 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Northstar Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $1,838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zullo Investment Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 2,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 2,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 1,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. 65.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

Shares of CRWD stock opened at $101.99 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $100.95 and a one year high of $242.00.

Insider Activity at CrowdStrike

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In related news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.90, for a total value of $126,868.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 33,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,626,478.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.90, for a total value of $126,868.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 33,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,626,478.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 10,073 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.34, for a total value of $1,081,235.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 294,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,610,556.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 109,252 shares of company stock valued at $11,807,218 in the last 90 days. 6.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CRWD shares. Redburn Partners started coverage on CrowdStrike in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on CrowdStrike from $237.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Evercore ISI started coverage on CrowdStrike in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Capital One Financial started coverage on CrowdStrike in a research note on Friday, September 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $235.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $194.50.

About CrowdStrike

(Get Rating)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.