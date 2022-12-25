CUBE (ITAMCUBE) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $39.89 Million

CUBE (ITAMCUBE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 25th. One CUBE token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0665 or 0.00000396 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, CUBE has traded down 1.9% against the dollar. CUBE has a market cap of $39.89 million and $9,675.46 worth of CUBE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002562 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000273 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000338 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $872.19 or 0.05189017 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $83.41 or 0.00496220 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0333 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,941.88 or 0.29401290 BTC.

CUBE Profile

CUBE’s genesis date was January 6th, 2022. CUBE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 tokens. The official website for CUBE is itamcube.com. The official message board for CUBE is medium.com/@cubeintel. CUBE’s official Twitter account is @itamcube and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling CUBE

According to CryptoCompare, “CUBE Staking is an essential way of contributing to CUBE’s blockchain ecosystem and maintaining its security by locking away CUBE. And the participants will receive rewards in return according to the amount of CUBE staked.$ITAMCUBE will be used as the Native Coin on CUBE Chain. In other words, $ITAMCUBE will be used to pay the transaction fees when creating and executing smart contracts, and/or transferring virtual assets. $ITAMCUBE is what network users use to pay for nodes that process the requested operation.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CUBE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CUBE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CUBE using one of the exchanges listed above.

