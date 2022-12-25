cVault.finance One Day Volume Hits $15,705.25 (CORE)

cVault.finance (CORE) traded up 2.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 25th. During the last week, cVault.finance has traded 0.3% higher against the dollar. One cVault.finance token can currently be purchased for about $5,674.09 or 0.33756623 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. cVault.finance has a total market cap of $56.74 million and approximately $15,705.25 worth of cVault.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

cVault.finance Profile

cVault.finance’s launch date was September 28th, 2020. cVault.finance’s total supply is 10,000 tokens. The official website for cVault.finance is cvault.finance. cVault.finance’s official Twitter account is @core_vault.

cVault.finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CORE is a non-inflationary cryptocurrency that is designed to execute profit-generating strategies autonomously with a completely decentralized approach. In existing autonomous strategy-executing platforms a team or single developer is solely responsible for determining how locked funds are used to generate ROI. This is hazardous to the health of the fund as it grows, as it creates flawed incentives, and invites mistakes to be made. CORE does away with this dynamic and instead opts for one with decentralized governance.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as cVault.finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade cVault.finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy cVault.finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

