Cyxtera Technologies (NASDAQ:CYXT) Given New $6.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Cyxtera Technologies (NASDAQ:CYXT – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Truist Financial from $15.00 to $6.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Cyxtera Technologies to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. UBS Group cut their price target on Cyxtera Technologies from $14.00 to $3.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Cyxtera Technologies in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an underperform rating and a $2.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Cyxtera Technologies from $13.00 to $2.75 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Cyxtera Technologies to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $6.47.
CYXT stock opened at $1.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $305.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.69. Cyxtera Technologies has a 1 year low of $1.68 and a 1 year high of $15.42.
Cyxtera Technologies, Inc provides various data center products and services for enterprises, service providers, and government agencies. It offers retail colocation, interconnection, deployment, and support services; and Bare Metal, an on-demand IT infrastructure solution. The company is headquartered in Coral Gables, Florida.
