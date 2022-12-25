Cyxtera Technologies (NASDAQ:CYXT) Given New $6.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Cyxtera Technologies (NASDAQ:CYXT – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Truist Financial from $15.00 to $6.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Cyxtera Technologies to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. UBS Group cut their price target on Cyxtera Technologies from $14.00 to $3.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Cyxtera Technologies in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an underperform rating and a $2.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Cyxtera Technologies from $13.00 to $2.75 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Cyxtera Technologies to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $6.47.

CYXT stock opened at $1.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $305.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.69. Cyxtera Technologies has a 1 year low of $1.68 and a 1 year high of $15.42.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Starboard Value LP raised its stake in Cyxtera Technologies by 25.7% during the first quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 20,767,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,780,000 after buying an additional 4,241,256 shares during the last quarter. Mason Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cyxtera Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $6,018,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cyxtera Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,775,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cyxtera Technologies by 102.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,168,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,255,000 after purchasing an additional 592,643 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Cyxtera Technologies by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,816,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,080,000 after purchasing an additional 473,991 shares in the last quarter.

Cyxtera Technologies, Inc provides various data center products and services for enterprises, service providers, and government agencies. It offers retail colocation, interconnection, deployment, and support services; and Bare Metal, an on-demand IT infrastructure solution. The company is headquartered in Coral Gables, Florida.

