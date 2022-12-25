David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. Invests $3.85 Million in Direxion Daily Real Estate Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:DRV)

David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Real Estate Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:DRV – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 57,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,849,000. Direxion Daily Real Estate Bear 3X Shares accounts for 1.8% of David R. Rahn & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. owned 1.95% of Direxion Daily Real Estate Bear 3X Shares as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Real Estate Bear 3X Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,700,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Real Estate Bear 3X Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $941,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in Direxion Daily Real Estate Bear 3X Shares by 45.3% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 33,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after buying an additional 10,443 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. bought a new position in Direxion Daily Real Estate Bear 3X Shares during the 2nd quarter worth $433,000. Finally, Capital CS Group LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily Real Estate Bear 3X Shares during the 3rd quarter worth $458,000.

Direxion Daily Real Estate Bear 3X Shares Trading Down 2.6 %

NYSEARCA:DRV opened at $53.69 on Friday. Direxion Daily Real Estate Bear 3X Shares has a fifty-two week low of $29.55 and a fifty-two week high of $84.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $56.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.59.

