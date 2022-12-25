Decentralized Social Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $75.03 Million (DESO)

Decentralized Social (DESO) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 25th. One Decentralized Social coin can currently be bought for about $7.12 or 0.00042261 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Decentralized Social has traded down 17.9% against the U.S. dollar. Decentralized Social has a total market capitalization of $75.03 million and approximately $106,854.33 worth of Decentralized Social was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Decentralized Social Profile

Decentralized Social’s genesis date was March 1st, 2021. Decentralized Social’s total supply is 10,808,492 coins and its circulating supply is 10,532,253 coins. Decentralized Social’s official message board is blog.deso.com. Decentralized Social’s official Twitter account is @desoprotocol. The official website for Decentralized Social is deso.com. The Reddit community for Decentralized Social is https://reddit.com/r/deso and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Decentralized Social Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DeSo is a layer-1 blockchain built from the ground up to scale decentralized social applications to one billion users.Discord”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentralized Social directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Decentralized Social should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Decentralized Social using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

