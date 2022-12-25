DeepOnion Price Reaches $0.0757 on Major Exchanges (ONION)

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 46.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 25th. DeepOnion has a total market cap of $1.73 million and $48.33 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, DeepOnion has traded up 0.4% against the dollar. One DeepOnion coin can currently be bought for $0.0757 or 0.00000450 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About DeepOnion

DeepOnion (ONION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,881,900 coins. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponiondao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for DeepOnion is deeponion.org/community. DeepOnion’s official website is deeponion.org.

DeepOnion Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.”

