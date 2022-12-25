DeFiChain (DFI) Achieves Market Capitalization of $224.99 Million

DeFiChain (DFI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 25th. In the last seven days, DeFiChain has traded 3.6% lower against the dollar. DeFiChain has a total market capitalization of $224.99 million and approximately $1.67 million worth of DeFiChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeFiChain coin can currently be bought for about $0.44 or 0.00002608 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get DeFiChain alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002531 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000274 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000340 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $886.37 or 0.05265272 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $84.00 or 0.00498962 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,976.84 or 0.29563719 BTC.

About DeFiChain

DeFiChain was first traded on May 11th, 2020. DeFiChain’s total supply is 784,881,510 coins and its circulating supply is 510,738,161 coins. DeFiChain’s official Twitter account is @defichain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for DeFiChain is blog.defichain.com. The Reddit community for DeFiChain is https://reddit.com/r/defiblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DeFiChain’s official website is defichain.com.

Buying and Selling DeFiChain

According to CryptoCompare, “DeFi Blockchain is a decentralized blockchain platform specifically dedicated to enable fast, intelligent, and transparent decentralized financial services, accessible by everyone, everywhere.Running on a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, it features proven security and immutability by anchoring its most recent Merkle root to the Bitcoin blockchain every few minutes. The platform also features unparalleled high transaction throughput for all transactions, and reliable decentralized governance, on and off-chain.The DeFi Foundation is located and incorporated in Singapore as a company limited by guarantee (resembling a foundation structure). The foundation is led by highly experienced blockchain experts Dr. Julian Hosp (chairman), and U-zyn Chua (CTO).”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFiChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeFiChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeFiChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DeFiChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeFiChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.