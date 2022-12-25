Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Releases Q4 2023 Earnings Guidance

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.50-$1.80 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63. The company issued revenue guidance of $23.00 billion-$24.00 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $24.87 billion.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Dell Technologies from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Dell Technologies from $54.00 to $45.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Dell Technologies from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. UBS Group decreased their target price on Dell Technologies from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Dell Technologies from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $50.38.

Shares of DELL stock opened at $39.12 on Friday. Dell Technologies has a 12 month low of $32.90 and a 12 month high of $61.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.79. The company has a market capitalization of $28.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.96.

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The technology company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.69. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 208.47% and a net margin of 1.74%. The business had revenue of $24.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.37 EPS. Dell Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Dell Technologies will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 24th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 55.46%.

In other news, insider William F. Scannell sold 91,938 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.62, for a total value of $3,918,397.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 178,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,613,082.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 47.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DELL. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Dell Technologies by 80.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,976,265 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $249,759,000 after purchasing an additional 2,222,995 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 78.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,424,666 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,566,000 after buying an additional 624,628 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,693,844 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $235,584,000 after buying an additional 427,038 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 154.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 642,991 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,272,000 after buying an additional 390,285 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,498,328 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $878,241,000 after buying an additional 301,756 shares during the period. 26.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

