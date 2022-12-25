Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) Downgraded by Wedbush

Wedbush lowered shares of Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Wedbush currently has $10.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock, down from their previous price target of $12.50.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on DENN. CL King initiated coverage on shares of Denny’s in a research note on Monday, August 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Denny’s in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Denny’s from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Denny’s has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.90.

Denny’s Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of DENN stock opened at $8.89 on Wednesday. Denny’s has a 12 month low of $8.46 and a 12 month high of $16.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.11. The company has a market cap of $508.77 million, a PE ratio of 5.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.54.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Denny’s ( NASDAQ:DENN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $117.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.01 million. Denny’s had a net margin of 23.78% and a negative return on equity of 58.33%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Denny’s will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Denny’s news, CFO Robert P. Verostek sold 7,500 shares of Denny’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total transaction of $93,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $372,746.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Denny’s news, Director John C. Miller sold 100,000 shares of Denny’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.75, for a total transaction of $1,175,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 676,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,951,471.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert P. Verostek sold 7,500 shares of Denny’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total value of $93,075.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $372,746.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 262,921 shares of company stock worth $3,079,126 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DENN. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of Denny’s by 86.8% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,330,654 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $12,521,000 after buying an additional 618,319 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Denny’s by 127.4% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,035,426 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,743,000 after buying an additional 580,185 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Denny’s by 414.8% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 545,835 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,136,000 after buying an additional 439,806 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Denny’s by 674.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 329,111 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,857,000 after buying an additional 286,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of Denny’s by 510.8% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 312,857 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,944,000 after buying an additional 261,639 shares during the last quarter. 90.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Denny’s Company Profile

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc, owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of December 29, 2021, it had 1,640 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants worldwide. The company was formerly known as Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc and changed its name to Denny's Corporation in 2002.

