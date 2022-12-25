Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Shares Bought by Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc.

Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. raised its position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 15.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,615 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 890 shares during the period. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $1,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Diageo by 5.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,937,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,399,000 after buying an additional 139,294 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Diageo by 0.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,924,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,924,000 after purchasing an additional 12,035 shares in the last quarter. AKO Capital LLP increased its stake in shares of Diageo by 1.4% during the second quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 1,705,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,946,000 after purchasing an additional 23,737 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Diageo by 1.9% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,703,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,624,000 after purchasing an additional 32,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in shares of Diageo by 1.5% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,211,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,125,000 after purchasing an additional 18,349 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DEO opened at $180.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $176.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $177.03. Diageo plc has a 1-year low of $160.09 and a 1-year high of $223.14.

DEO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 5,430 ($65.96) to GBX 5,010 ($60.86) in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Diageo in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BNP Paribas cut shares of Diageo to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Erste Group Bank cut shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Diageo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4,164.44.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

