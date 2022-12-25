Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM) Shares Purchased by Evensky & Katz LLC

Evensky & Katz LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Get Rating) by 262.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 332,227 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 240,586 shares during the period. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Evensky & Katz LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Evensky & Katz LLC owned about 1.10% of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF worth $6,791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Abacus Planning Group Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $336,000. Relaxing Retirement Coach lifted its position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 121.9% during the 3rd quarter. Relaxing Retirement Coach now owns 528,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,795,000 after acquiring an additional 290,223 shares in the last quarter. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $225,000. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $15,545,000. Finally, Advisory Services & Investments LLC lifted its position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services & Investments LLC now owns 320,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,547,000 after acquiring an additional 67,405 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF stock opened at $22.39 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.58. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF has a one year low of $19.90 and a one year high of $26.68.

