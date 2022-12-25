Dollarama (TSE:DOL) Given a C$85.00 Price Target at CSFB

CSFB set a C$85.00 price target on Dollarama (TSE:DOL – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on DOL. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Dollarama from C$93.00 to C$95.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Dollarama from C$80.00 to C$95.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Dollarama from C$90.00 to C$93.00 in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. CIBC lifted their target price on Dollarama from C$82.00 to C$84.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their target price on Dollarama from C$88.00 to C$90.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$89.08.

Dollarama stock opened at C$80.00 on Wednesday. Dollarama has a 1-year low of C$60.34 and a 1-year high of C$85.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18,873.64, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of C$22.98 billion and a PE ratio of 32.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$80.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$78.62.

Dollarama ( TSE:DOL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 7th. The company reported C$0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.69 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.21 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Dollarama will post 3.1500001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be issued a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. Dollarama’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.65%.

In other Dollarama news, Director John Huw Thomas sold 2,000 shares of Dollarama stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$79.82, for a total value of C$159,640.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$798,200. In other news, Director John Huw Thomas sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$79.82, for a total transaction of C$159,640.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$798,200. Also, Director Nicolas Hien sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$83.70, for a total value of C$1,004,452.80. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,796,941.

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal products. The company also sells its products through online store. As of July 31, 2022, it operated 1,444 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

