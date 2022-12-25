dYdX Price Down 20.3% Over Last Week (DYDX)

dYdX (DYDX) traded down 6.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 25th. One dYdX token can now be bought for about $1.12 or 0.00006677 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, dYdX has traded down 20.3% against the U.S. dollar. dYdX has a market capitalization of $62.52 million and $41.22 million worth of dYdX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

dYdX Profile

dYdX was first traded on August 3rd, 2021. dYdX’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,679,060 tokens. The official website for dYdX is dydx.community. The Reddit community for dYdX is https://reddit.com/r/dydxprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. dYdX’s official message board is forums.dydx.community. dYdX’s official Twitter account is @dydx and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling dYdX

According to CryptoCompare, “dYdX is building an open platform for advanced cryptofinancial products, powered by the Ethereum blockchain.A “powerful and professional exchange for trading cryptoassets where users can truly own their trades and, eventually, the exchange itself.”dYdX (DYDX) is the exchange ERC20 token.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as dYdX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire dYdX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase dYdX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

