Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday.
Dynagas LNG Partners Stock Up 1.4 %
Dynagas LNG Partners stock opened at $2.46 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.99, a quick ratio of 4.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.63 million, a P/E ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.20. Dynagas LNG Partners has a twelve month low of $2.39 and a twelve month high of $4.49.
Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The shipping company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.17. The business had revenue of $33.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.31 million. Dynagas LNG Partners had a net margin of 44.86% and a return on equity of 13.74%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dynagas LNG Partners will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dynagas LNG Partners
Dynagas LNG Partners Company Profile
Dynagas LNG Partners LP, through its subsidiaries, operates in the seaborne transportation industry worldwide. The company owns and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers. As of April 29, 2022, its fleet consisted of six LNG carriers with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 914,100 cubic meters.
