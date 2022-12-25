Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday.

Dynagas LNG Partners Stock Up 1.4 %

Dynagas LNG Partners stock opened at $2.46 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.99, a quick ratio of 4.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.63 million, a P/E ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.20. Dynagas LNG Partners has a twelve month low of $2.39 and a twelve month high of $4.49.

Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The shipping company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.17. The business had revenue of $33.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.31 million. Dynagas LNG Partners had a net margin of 44.86% and a return on equity of 13.74%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dynagas LNG Partners will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dynagas LNG Partners

Dynagas LNG Partners Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners by 40.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 61,633 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 17,815 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Dynagas LNG Partners by 110.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 91,594 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 48,000 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners by 117.3% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 86,176 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 46,511 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Dynagas LNG Partners LP, through its subsidiaries, operates in the seaborne transportation industry worldwide. The company owns and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers. As of April 29, 2022, its fleet consisted of six LNG carriers with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 914,100 cubic meters.

Further Reading

