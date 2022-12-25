Edge Wealth Management LLC Buys 3,214 Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Edge Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 125,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,214 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF comprises approximately 2.2% of Edge Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Edge Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.15% of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF worth $10,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 9,002 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Apeiron RIA LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the third quarter worth $510,000. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 3.9% during the third quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,615 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 76.5% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 21,362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,694,000 after purchasing an additional 9,257 shares during the period. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the third quarter valued at about $1,221,000.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF stock opened at $80.88 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $81.18 and a 200-day moving average of $81.20. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 52-week low of $61.78 and a 52-week high of $117.57.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

