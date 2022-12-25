Edge Wealth Management LLC Purchases 581 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,134 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s makes up 1.5% of Edge Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Edge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $6,773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. West Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 520.0% in the 3rd quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 124 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in McDonald’s in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in McDonald’s in the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 666.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 230 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new position in McDonald’s in the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. Institutional investors own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of McDonald’s stock opened at $267.57 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $269.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $257.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.63. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $217.68 and a one year high of $281.67.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 123.40% and a net margin of 25.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.76 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a $1.52 dividend. This is a boost from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 76.57%.

Several brokerages have commented on MCD. Barclays raised their target price on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Wedbush lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price target on McDonald’s to $280.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.85.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

