Edge Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV)

Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 268,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $871,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Roivant Sciences by 1,803.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 5,447 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Roivant Sciences by 60,550.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 6,055 shares during the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Roivant Sciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in Roivant Sciences by 25.4% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 14,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA bought a new stake in Roivant Sciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 52.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ROIV opened at $7.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 7.43 and a current ratio of 7.43. Roivant Sciences Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $2.52 and a fifty-two week high of $12.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.56.

Roivant Sciences ( NASDAQ:ROIV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $12.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.71 million. Roivant Sciences had a negative return on equity of 62.36% and a negative net margin of 2,336.55%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Roivant Sciences Ltd. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Matthew Gline sold 19,276 shares of Roivant Sciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.40, for a total value of $84,814.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,164,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,121,639.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, major shareholder Sciences Ltd. Roivant bought 416,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.00 per share, with a total value of $2,500,002.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 73,805,331 shares in the company, valued at $442,831,986. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Matthew Gline sold 19,276 shares of Roivant Sciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.40, for a total transaction of $84,814.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,164,009 shares in the company, valued at $5,121,639.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,704,596 shares of company stock valued at $27,110,346 over the last three months. 13.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ROIV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Roivant Sciences from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Roivant Sciences from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.50.

Roivant Sciences Ltd., a biopharmaceutical and healthcare technology company that researches and develops medicines. The company develops product candidates for the treatment of various therapeutics, including solid tumors, sickle cell diseases, hypophosphatasia, oncologic malignancies, psoriasis, atopic dermatitis, vitiligo, hyperhidrosis, acne, myasthenia gravis, warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia, thyroid eye diseases, sarcoidosis, and staph aureus bacteremia.

