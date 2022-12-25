Efinity Token (EFI) Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $42.50 Million

Efinity Token (EFI) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 25th. Over the last seven days, Efinity Token has traded 1.5% higher against the dollar. Efinity Token has a total market cap of $42.50 million and approximately $559,364.49 worth of Efinity Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Efinity Token token can now be purchased for $0.0754 or 0.00000448 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Efinity Token Profile

Efinity Token’s genesis date was March 31st, 2021. Efinity Token’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 563,489,866 tokens. Efinity Token’s official Twitter account is @efinityio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Efinity Token is https://reddit.com/r/enjincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Efinity Token’s official website is efinity.io. The official message board for Efinity Token is enjin.io/blog-tags/efinity.

According to CryptoCompare, “Efinity Token (EFI) is the native token of Efinity. Its purpose is to be an NFT highway, not a general computing blockchain. Token creation, transfers and purchases are the network’s priority.Transaction fees on Efinity are designed to stay in the background, and allow users to experience their favorite collectibles without worrying about how the network operates.”

