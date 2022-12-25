Efinity Token (EFI) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $491,125.85

Efinity Token (EFI) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 25th. Efinity Token has a market cap of $41.82 million and $491,125.85 worth of Efinity Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Efinity Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0742 or 0.00000442 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Efinity Token has traded up 0.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Efinity Token

Efinity Token was first traded on March 31st, 2021. Efinity Token’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 563,489,767 tokens. Efinity Token’s official Twitter account is @efinityio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Efinity Token is efinity.io. Efinity Token’s official message board is enjin.io/blog-tags/efinity. The Reddit community for Efinity Token is https://reddit.com/r/enjincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Efinity Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Efinity Token (EFI) is the native token of Efinity. Its purpose is to be an NFT highway, not a general computing blockchain. Token creation, transfers and purchases are the network’s priority.Transaction fees on Efinity are designed to stay in the background, and allow users to experience their favorite collectibles without worrying about how the network operates.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Efinity Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Efinity Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Efinity Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

