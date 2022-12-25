Empirical Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in VictoryShares Emerging Markets Value Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:UEVM)

Empirical Asset Management LLC grew its position in VictoryShares Emerging Markets Value Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:UEVM – Get Rating) by 63.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,603 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,279 shares during the period. Empirical Asset Management LLC’s holdings in VictoryShares Emerging Markets Value Momentum ETF were worth $487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

VictoryShares Emerging Markets Value Momentum ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of UEVM stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $39.70. The stock had a trading volume of 14,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,979. VictoryShares Emerging Markets Value Momentum ETF has a 12-month low of $35.12 and a 12-month high of $49.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.24.

