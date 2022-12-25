Empirical Asset Management LLC Invests $438,000 in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Empirical Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,569 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $438,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Quest Diagnostics in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Win Advisors Inc. grew its position in Quest Diagnostics by 44.1% in the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 271 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Quest Diagnostics by 1,096.6% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 347 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. 88.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quest Diagnostics Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Quest Diagnostics stock traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $156.31. The company had a trading volume of 947,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,125,630. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $146.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $17.80 billion, a PE ratio of 15.37 and a beta of 1.02. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $120.40 and a fifty-two week high of $174.16.

Quest Diagnostics Dividend Announcement

Quest Diagnostics ( NYSE:DGX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The medical research company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 21.36% and a net margin of 12.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.96 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 18th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 17th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.96%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Quest Diagnostics

In other Quest Diagnostics news, Director Timothy M. Ring sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.39, for a total value of $246,780.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,953,092.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Quest Diagnostics news, CAO Michael J. Deppe sold 15,497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $2,247,065.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,641,885. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Timothy M. Ring sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.39, for a total value of $246,780.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,933 shares in the company, valued at $2,953,092.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 62,287 shares of company stock valued at $9,172,100. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DGX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $142.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com cut Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Citigroup cut Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.00.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

