Empirical Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Empirical Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HASGet Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $468,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in Hasbro by 60.9% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new position in Hasbro during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Hasbro during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in Hasbro during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Triumph Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Hasbro in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. 80.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HAS. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Hasbro from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Hasbro from $88.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Bank of America lowered Hasbro from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $73.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Hasbro from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, MKM Partners cut their price target on Hasbro from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hasbro currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.36.

NASDAQ HAS traded up $0.51 during trading on Friday, reaching $58.21. 1,146,297 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,872,275. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $61.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.53, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Hasbro, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.65 and a fifty-two week high of $105.73.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HASGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. Hasbro had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 6.70%. Hasbro’s quarterly revenue was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.96 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 31st. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.96%.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. Its Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products. This segment also promotes its brands through the out-licensing of trademarks, characters, and other brand and intellectual property rights to third parties through the sale of branded consumer products, such as toys and apparels.

