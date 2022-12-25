Empirical Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Empirical Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 46.7% during the 3rd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,215,000 after buying an additional 5,664 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.8% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 23,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,389,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 7.0% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 23,043 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares in the last quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,119,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,450,000. 79.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ITW shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $165.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $210.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $229.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Illinois Tool Works has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $202.38.

Illinois Tool Works Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE:ITW traded up $1.78 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $221.97. 627,391 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,102,938. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $217.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $202.33. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a twelve month low of $173.52 and a twelve month high of $249.81. The company has a market capitalization of $68.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.34, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.12.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.10. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 80.65% and a net margin of 17.49%. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.46 EPS for the current year.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $1.31 dividend. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is currently 59.82%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director David Byron Smith, Jr. acquired 1,390 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $221.81 per share, for a total transaction of $308,315.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 118,994 shares in the company, valued at $26,394,059.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

(Get Rating)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Featured Stories

