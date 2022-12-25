Empirical Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Empirical Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,623 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $555,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Travelers Companies by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,450,134 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,188,663,000 after purchasing an additional 160,389 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Travelers Companies by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,376,802 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,247,639,000 after purchasing an additional 370,993 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Travelers Companies by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,348,197 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $397,156,000 after purchasing an additional 97,066 shares in the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,765,523 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $298,603,000 after acquiring an additional 25,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,411,106 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $257,853,000 after acquiring an additional 31,165 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Travelers Companies to $183.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $164.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $178.33.

Travelers Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TRV traded up $2.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $189.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 660,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,362,922. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $149.65 and a fifty-two week high of $191.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $183.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $170.13. The company has a market cap of $44.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.66.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.43. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 14.31%. The company had revenue of $9.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.60 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 27.19%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 1,000 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 251,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,288,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 14,000 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.61, for a total value of $2,570,540.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 251,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,197,194.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 1,000 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 251,605 shares in the company, valued at $45,288,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 76,485 shares of company stock worth $14,105,670. Corporate insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Further Reading

