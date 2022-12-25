Empirical Asset Management LLC Purchases 2,042 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Empirical Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 62.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,312 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,042 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies makes up approximately 1.1% of Empirical Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Empirical Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,151 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $7,165,000 after buying an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 2,950 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 47,494 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $8,920,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares during the last quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,227,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 154.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 14,029 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,635,000 after purchasing an additional 8,510 shares during the last quarter. 72.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $241.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $255.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Wedbush lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. BNP Paribas downgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $159.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $230.92.

LOW stock traded up $2.73 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $201.88. 1,469,299 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,312,956. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $200.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $194.97. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $170.12 and a 52 week high of $260.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.31 billion, a PE ratio of 19.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.16.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $23.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.16 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.97% and a negative return on equity of 103.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.73 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 24th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 41.14%.

In other news, EVP Ross W. Mccanless sold 57,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.35, for a total value of $12,179,889.15. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,690,176.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

