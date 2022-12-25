Empirical Asset Management LLC Purchases 4,318 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Empirical Asset Management LLC raised its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 183.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,677 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,318 shares during the period. Empirical Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $646,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ABT. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter worth about $131,000. United Bank raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 7.2% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 27,280 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,229,000 after buying an additional 1,826 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 3.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 59,911 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $7,091,000 after buying an additional 2,201 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 3.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 124,655 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $14,754,000 after buying an additional 3,998 shares during the period. Finally, Nwam LLC raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 10.1% in the first quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 13,803 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,634,000 after buying an additional 1,265 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Abbott Laboratories Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock traded up $0.15 on Friday, reaching $108.18. The company had a trading volume of 2,618,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,040,491. The firm has a market cap of $188.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $103.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.20. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $93.25 and a 1 year high of $142.60.

Abbott Laboratories Increases Dividend

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $10.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.65 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 27.79% and a net margin of 17.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This is a boost from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 42.44%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ABT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $118.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Abbott Laboratories to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $132.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.46, for a total transaction of $4,873,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,873,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $669,891,310. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP John F. Ginascol sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.32, for a total transaction of $1,235,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,569,955.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.46, for a total value of $4,873,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,873,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $669,891,310. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Abbott Laboratories

(Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.