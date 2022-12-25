Empirical Asset Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Empirical Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 6,753 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $526,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in Eversource Energy by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 26,808 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,090,000 after acquiring an additional 2,775 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in Eversource Energy in the third quarter worth about $441,000. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in Eversource Energy in the third quarter worth about $203,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Eversource Energy by 1.7% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 12,637 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $985,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Eversource Energy by 293.5% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 366 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. 77.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

Eversource Energy Stock Performance

NYSE ES traded up $1.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $84.23. 892,615 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,685,469. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $79.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.48. Eversource Energy has a 52 week low of $70.54 and a 52 week high of $94.63.

Eversource Energy Announces Dividend

Eversource Energy ( NYSE:ES Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 9.45%. Equities research analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.6375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.59%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on ES. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Eversource Energy to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Eversource Energy to $99.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.36.

Eversource Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.