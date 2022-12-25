Empirical Asset Management LLC Sells 4,219 Shares of IQ Global Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GRES)

Empirical Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of IQ Global Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GRES – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,132 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,219 shares during the quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC owned 1.86% of IQ Global Resources ETF worth $693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
IQ Global Resources ETF Stock Performance
NYSEARCA GRES traded up $0.46 on Friday, hitting $34.27. 6,005 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,242. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.13 and its 200 day moving average is $31.85. IQ Global Resources ETF has a 52 week low of $27.70 and a 52 week high of $36.84.
About IQ Global Resources ETF
