Energi (NRG) Price Down 4.7% This Week

Energi (NRG) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 25th. Energi has a market capitalization of $13.69 million and $166,471.17 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Energi has traded down 4.7% against the US dollar. One Energi coin can currently be bought for $0.23 or 0.00001365 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.66 or 0.00069290 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.05 or 0.00053782 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000355 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000985 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001720 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00007898 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0434 or 0.00000258 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00022354 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00004092 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0357 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Energi uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 59,595,344 coins. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here. Energi’s official website is energi.world.

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi (NRG) is a next-generation proof-of-stake (PoS) cryptocurrency that combines smart contracts, decentralized governance, and a self-funding treasury. Energi was founded by Tommy World Power, who imagined a better, sustainable cryptocurrency that had the potential for mass adoption. The project has since grown to more than 60 team members and 225,000 community members, all working together to create a cryptocurrency for the future.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Energi using one of the exchanges listed above.

