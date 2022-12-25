Energi Price Down 4.7% This Week (NRG)

Energi (NRG) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 25th. One Energi coin can currently be purchased for about $0.23 or 0.00001356 BTC on exchanges. Energi has a total market cap of $13.57 million and approximately $167,594.26 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Energi has traded 4.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.57 or 0.00068933 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.88 or 0.00052896 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000980 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001733 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00007792 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0432 or 0.00000257 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00022114 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00004179 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0357 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Energi Profile

Energi (NRG) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 59,580,119 coins. The official website for Energi is energi.world. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Energi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi (NRG) is a next-generation proof-of-stake (PoS) cryptocurrency that combines smart contracts, decentralized governance, and a self-funding treasury. Energi was founded by Tommy World Power, who imagined a better, sustainable cryptocurrency that had the potential for mass adoption. The project has since grown to more than 60 team members and 225,000 community members, all working together to create a cryptocurrency for the future.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Energi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

