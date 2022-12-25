Enjin Coin (ENJ) Achieves Market Cap of $261.12 Million

Enjin Coin (ENJ) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 25th. Enjin Coin has a total market capitalization of $261.12 million and approximately $5.93 million worth of Enjin Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Enjin Coin has traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Enjin Coin token can now be bought for approximately $0.26 or 0.00001551 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002574 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000273 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000339 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $896.02 or 0.05318158 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.76 or 0.00497157 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000198 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,962.98 or 0.29456813 BTC.
About Enjin Coin
Enjin Coin’s launch date was June 23rd, 2017. Enjin Coin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Enjin Coin is https://reddit.com/r/enjincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Enjin Coin’s official message board is enjin.io/blog. Enjin Coin’s official Twitter account is @enjin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Enjin Coin is enjin.io.
Enjin Coin Token Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enjin Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Enjin Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Enjin Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Enjin Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Enjin Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.